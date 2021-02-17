Valentine’s Day cake seller to be prosecuted in Barbados

The health authorities in Barbados have warned they will take legal action against a woman that sold cakes on Valentine’s Day.

According to the head of the island’s COVID-19 Monitoring Unit, Ronald Chapman, the woman breached local COVID-19 protocols when she went out on Sunday (February 14) to deliver cakes and, later tested positive for COVID-19.

“We had one young lady who decided during the Valentine’s Day, the Sunday, that she is going to go out and deliver cakes, now we found out she’s positive so I’m sending her a clear signal now,” said Chapman, who warned of her pending prosecution. “We are not accepting this sort of behaviour. There is an order that says stay off the streets,” he added.

Chapman warned that as soon as the woman, who is currently at the Harrison Point isolation facility in St Lucy, is released she will be hauled in front of the court to answer to the charges. He further said that it was imperative that Bajans comply with stay-at-home orders, as the country works to bring the COVID-19 spike under control.

The lockdown in Barbados was set to expire on Ash Wednesday, however Prime Minister Mia Mottley on Monday announced an extension until month-end due to the spike in COVID-19 cases and deaths in the country.