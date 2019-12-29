VAR-assisted Liverpool romp to win over Wolves at Anfield

A first-half cracker from Sadio Mané proved

to be enough to hand Liverpool a tense win over the Wolverhampton Wanderers in

the English Premier League (EPL) on Sunday.

The Jürgen Klopp-led Reds end the year unbeaten in 50 home matches at Anfield to float 13 points clear atop the standings with a game in hand over Leicester and Manchester City.

Liverpool stormed ahead in the 42nd minute when Adam Lallana nudged the ball off for Mané to sweep in – the effort allowed to stand after a video-assistant referee (VAR) check.

The Wolves, seventh in the table, thought they’d levelled when Pedro Neto guided a cross home in first-half stoppage-time, but the shot was chalked off by officials due to an adjudged offside in the build-up.

Both teams had opportunities in the second period, but Liverpool was able to hold on for victory.

With match week 20 out of the way, Liverpool enjoys a breezy 55 points heading into the new year comfortably leading.