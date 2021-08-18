Vendors protest Melrose Yam Park closure

MANDEVILLE, Manchester — Vendors at Melrose Yam Park are demanding that the Manchester Municipal Corporation moves swiftly to address concerns outlined by the local health department which ordered the facility closed.

The placard-bearing vendors yesterday attempted to block Melrose Bypass in protest against what they said was the sudden action of the municipal corporation.

The park, which has 10 stalls, was on Monday ordered closed following an assessment by health inspectors last Friday.

Vendor Layota “Kerry” Thompson told journalists that the corporation, which oversees the property, gave them sudden notice of the facility's closure.

“I have been working down here for how much years, all of a sudden [on Monday] parish council come with letter saying that we have to leave August 16. They serve the letter five o'clock [Monday] evening and they gave us one hour to leave,” she said.

“Wi had to take up wi goods and carry dem go ah wi yard. What are we going to do with so much yam [and] potato?” she asked.

“How are we going to survive? We have pickney fi go school. Rent fi pay [and] bills to pay,” she added.

A woman, who identified herself only as Doreen and who said she was a relative of a vendor at the park, described the corporation's action as unjustified.

“This is unfair, these people of Melrose Hill deh here from before me born and this is their living. They have kids to send to school. Jamaica Government need to do more for poor people,” said Doreen.

The vendors believe there is a plot to have them removed to facilitate the construction of the Williamsfield to May Pen leg of Highway 2000 which is now under way.

However, Medical Officer of Health Dr Nadine Williams confirmed that the health department ordered the facility closed due to breaches detected there.

“We will be putting up a sign so they will know that [it] is the health department that did the closing. The closure information was given to the parish council yesterday [Monday]. It would have been conveyed to the vendors yesterday [Monday],” she said.

When contacted, deputy mayor of Mandeville Rohan Kennedy denied that the park was being closed to facilitate the highway project.

“NROCC (National Road Operating and Constructing Company Limited) has nothing to do with the yam park. The construction of the road has nothing to do with the closure of it. The health department went there, did an investigation, and saw some shortcomings,” he said, adding that some of the “shortcomings” are the responsibility of the municipality.

“Some is for the municipality to deal with and some is for the vendors themselves to deal with in terms of food handlers' permit,” said Kennedy.

He didn't give a specific timeline for the matter to be addressed, but said the municipality will be conducting an estimate to rectify the breaches.

Meanwhile, the vendors are demanding immediate action from the municipality as they say the yam park is their sole source of livelihood.

“Mi father used to work here, him gone now and mi take over. How wi a go survive?” asked Thompson.

“Parish council push wi out all the time... If you say you waan clean down the shops dem, wi don't have a problem with that, but why wi have to stay home three months for you to do that? What about two weeks? We don't know when we are coming back,” she said.

Referring to the fact that some of the vendors were transferred from the Old Melrose Hill main road to Melrose Bypass over 20 years ago, Thompson said: “Some people deh here from the old road. This is a tradition thing from long time, so weh we a go do now? We want Justice!”

“This is an excuse to get wi out. This is not right,” added Thompson.

The vendors agreed that the yam park is in need of a facelift, but said that is the responsibility of the local municipality.

“We agree seh the shop dem waan clean up [but] parish council seh wi cyaan add on and wi cyaan tek off. Dem need fi maintain the shop dem,” said Thompson.

“Wi have meeting with parish council last week Wednesday and they said nothing about this… Wi a nuh goat. Wi nah lef yah!” said another vendor, Garry King, in reference to the closure of the facility.

“Parish council need fi do better. Wi pay dem wi rent,” added King.

Another vendor, Carol “Shelly” McLean, said the move was not fair to her and her colleagues.

“How can you give we, the vendors of Melrose Yam Park, less then 24 hours to pack up and go home. This is not right!” McLean shouted.

The vendors have gained popularity among passing motorists over the years for their roast yam and saltfish, roast potato, jerk chicken, and other local delicacies.