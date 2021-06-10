Venezuelan pair arrested after bringing 9 persons to Trinidad for prostitution

Venezuelan nationals 29-year-old Pedro David Hernandez Patete and 22-year-old Nohemy Del Rosario Valasquez have been booked on human trafficking offences, after they reportedly smuggled nine persons into Trinidad and Tobago.

Reports are that on Wednesday (June 2) two vehicles were intercepted transporting nine Latin American nationals inclusive of a minor.

It is believe that the Venezuelan pair had brought the group onto the island for the purposes of prostitution.

According to police, additional investigations led to the police searching a residence in which three more persons were found.

Police say they received assistance from the Counter-Trafficking Unit and Interpol which led to the arrest.

Two Trinidadians were detained in connection with the matter but were later released