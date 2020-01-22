Veteran broadcaster Barry G leaves Mello FM

Veteran broadcaster Barrington ‘Barry G’ Gordon has seemingly hung up his headphones putting an end to his 45 year in radio.

Barry G, who was a major factor in putting Mello FM in the top echelons of broadcasting in Jamaica, is said to be now following his dream of bringing his brand of entertainment to the Jamaican population and also to the diaspora.

“I have had many offers to be in many places, which I have never been [able] to explore. Now, I am looking forward to creating an entity to go where I can impact my Jamaican people and continue to spread the Jamaican culture around the globe,” he said in a release.

Barry G now leaves a career that spanned 45 years which saw him work at a number of media houses to include the now-defunct Jamaica Broadcasting Corporation. He was also at RJR where he was at the top of his game, drawing a huge listenership.