Veteran Jamaican musician dies in Florida

Derrick Lara of the popular rocksteady group The Tamlins died about 5 am in Florida on Thursday (Feb 13).

Carlton Smith, a founding member of the group, confirmed Lara’s death during a live YouTube interview with Wayne Lonesome.

According to Smith, Lara was told some months ago that he had stage four cancer.

“Derrick went to the brain surgeon. He eats well but he never thought of lung cancer. He did ECG, he did a lot of other tests,” Smith said in the interview.

Lara, who was born in Kingston in 1958, performed alongside his sister Jennifer Lara as well as with Errol Lee from the Bare Essentials before being invited to join the Tamlins in 1983. The Tamlins recorded songs such as Hard To Confess and Big Girl Now. One of the group’s biggest songs was Baltimore.