Veteran Jamaican musician dies in Florida

Veteran Jamaican musician dies in FloridaThursday, February 13, 2020
|
Derrick Lara of the popular rocksteady group The Tamlins died about 5 am in Florida on Thursday (Feb 13).
Carlton Smith, a founding member of the group, confirmed Lara’s death during a live YouTube interview with Wayne Lonesome.
According to Smith, Lara was told some months ago that he had stage four cancer.
“Derrick went to the brain surgeon. He eats well but he never thought of lung cancer. He did ECG, he did a lot of other tests,” Smith said in the interview.
Lara, who was born in Kingston in 1958, performed alongside his sister Jennifer Lara as well as with Errol Lee from the Bare Essentials before being invited to join the Tamlins in 1983. The Tamlins recorded songs such as Hard To Confess and Big Girl Now. One of the group’s biggest songs was Baltimore.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy