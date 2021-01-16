Yoweri Museveni secures a sixth term as Uganda president

Yoweri Museveni secures a sixth term as Uganda presidentSaturday, January 16, 2021
|
President Yoweri Museveni has secured a sixth term in Uganda. The 76-year-old defeated main rival Bobi Wine amidst accusations of vote-rigging.
Museveni won almost 59 per cent of the vote, with Bobi Wine trailing with about 35 per cent, according to the Electoral Commission.
But former pop star Bobi Wine has vowed to provide evidence of fraud especially since the government closed Internet access during voting. However, the Electoral Commission has denied accusations of vote-rigging.
Dozens of people were killed during violence in the run-up to the election. And Opposition politicians have also accused the government of harassment.
