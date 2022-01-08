Veteran musician bemoans negative music influence on youth

Local singer, musician and table tennis coach Michael “Mikey Mystic” Patterson is decrying the destructive influence some dancehall music has on youth and by large, Jamaica.

Patterson, who has been doing empowerment work with youth in Trench Town for 15 years, told the Jamaica Observer that certain music and some entertainers are no doubt negative influences on young people who are generally passionate about becoming important people in life, but lack good role models.

He said his continuous work, which involves an annual Christmas and Boxing Day treat to provide gears and other equipment for young and promising footballers, is done because of the high number of talented youngsters who have become either perpetrators or victims of crime in the community.

“The thing is that I have seen a number of youth at times down there, then after a while you don't see them. When you ask about them, I hear that they were killed by the gun, destroyed by other gunmen or by the police. As a result of that, I say maybe if these youth have other alternatives or if they were occupied and not thinking negatively, they would end up much different. I have had real encounters with talent in Trench Town. There was this young man I met. I was looking for him in December, but I did not see him. That young man could keep the ball on his head for 30 minutes without it falling. He was about 17 years old and he had real talent. He was able to move the ball from his head to his shoulder with ease. He was killed,” Patterson said.

“The youth are very much passionate about being somebody and they are very concerned about their friends who they can't see anymore. They want to be somebody. They are always talking about being like one of those international guys who have been signed to big football clubs. One of these people is Walter Boyd. I wish that Walter Boyd will join me down there one day, but I cannot find him. I would love if he could give them a talk,” he said.

Patterson further called on musicians and other popular people of good influence to ensure they impart positive messages to youngsters.

“Crime results from social issues. The youths want good role models to follow. I met with radio broadcaster Neville Willoughby some years ago and when I saw the role models that the youth were looking at, I told him that the music now being played and what it is saying, is bound to multiply and generate criminal elements. Whatever children learn, that is what they are going to do. I remember in the 70s when we would hear songs which said 'wonderful world, beautiful people' and 'young gifted and black'. Those songs made you want to be somebody. Everybody wanted to be something.

“What you are hearing now is about bore up skull and how much their gun is shining and glistening. Long roads draw sweat, but shortcut draw blood. When they go back to these artistes who sing gun lyrics go back to their communities with flashy chains and flashy cars, the youths are going to want to be like them. They need good role models with no chains and nothing flashy. We have to give them something so each and every one of then can be a doctor, teacher, great footballer or a lawyer to name a few. We have a great social problem coupled with a lack of opportunity,” Patterson said.

Meanwhle, Patterson also urged lawmakers and those in authoritative positions to lead by example.

“Those in authority are not setting any good example. What they are portraying is telling the youths that it is OK to be corrupt and it is OK to do anything and get away with it. Those in authority, whenever they infringe or break the law, if they were dealt with in a manner where they had to pay the consequences, like being imprisoned, so many things would not be happening”.