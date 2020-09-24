Vietnam factory caught washing and reselling used condoms

If you’re travelling to Vietnam and plan on getting it on, here’s a tip; bring your own condoms.

A Vietnam factory was over there recycling condoms, BUZZ Fam!

Police raided the warehouse in the province of Binh Duong in the south of Vietnam and seized 324,000 used condoms, which were being washed to be sold again.

Employees were tasked with cleaning the condoms and then reshaping them with wooden dildos.

The condoms were then repackaged and sold to the unsuspecting public.

Pham Thi Thanh, the owner of the warehouse, was arrested. She claims she had been receiving the condoms once a month from an unknown person.

She allegedly cleaned, dried and sorted the condoms before selling them again to the public as if they were new, according to local news site VN Explorer.

The condoms were confiscated as evidence but will be disposed of immediately because they are considered dangerous medical waste.

It is not known how many condoms had already been sold, but the load found by police weighed 360kg.

Local reports said they were being supplied to hotels and market stalls near the warehouse.