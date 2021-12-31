Vigilance, compliance more critical now, JHTA head tells members

JAMAICA Hotel and Tourist Association (JHTA) President Clifton Reader has appealed to his membership to be extra careful in upholding health and safety protocols as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues its onslaught with the new Omicron variant.

Noting that the numbers of infected people has reached “alarming levels” in many parts of the world, Reader said, “It is even more critical now that we are vigilant and compliant at this time of year when our friends and family and visitors are travelling into Jamaica to enjoy the holiday festivities with us.”

“... Ideally we should all be double-vaxed, boosted, masked, sanitised in full observance of all the measures being put in place to reduce/control the spread of COVID-19. But, sadly, we know not everyone believes the science surrounding the virus and, as a result, they are not doing these things. Therefore, the rest of us, we have a responsibility to do all we can to protect ourselves, our employees, our families, and our communities,” said Reader.

Reader told his members — spanning hotels and villas, attractions, and allied companies — “what's happening in terms of the spread of the Omicron variant, and others that may emerge, has the potential to derail gains not just in hospitality and tourism, but economies in general”.

Widening his appeal beyond the JHTA, he said, “All Jamaicans need to act responsibly, observe the health and safety protocols, respect the curfew and quarantine mandates. Traditionally, we ring in the new year with parties and celebrations. Let's do it this year carefully, within the confines of health and safety restrictions. Let's not squander the promise of an economic and social recovery in 2022 by being careless and carefree.”