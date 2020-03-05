Vigilant! Coronavirus response team established in BVI

The government of the British Virgin Islands has established a health emergency operations centre team to lead the territory’s response if the novel coronavirus – COVID-19, is detected.

The announcement was made by Health Minister Carvin Malone in a statement on Wednesday.

He said the team comprises specialists from across public health under a unified leadership, headed by Chief Medical Officer Dr Irad Potter who is the Incident Commander.

The minister further said the team has additional support from other agencies to help share information, coordinate with regional authorities, manage suspected cases, organise the logistical response, and “carry out other necessary response activities”.

“As the COVID-19 disease continues to spread around the world and cases are confirmed within our region, the Government remains vigilant in its monitoring and surveillance activities, public health measures, and community awareness and engagement.”

According to the Health Minister, the country has now received official confirmation that there are no cases of COVID-19 in the territory.

Malone said that a total of three British Virgin Islands residents were tested by the Caribbean Public Health Agency in Trinidad & Tobago and “all results were negative for the virus that causes coronavirus disease.”