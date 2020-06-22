Virgin Atlantic returns to Caribbean in August

Virgin Atlantic returns to Caribbean in AugustMonday, June 22, 2020
Virgin Atlantic has
announced a scheduled resumption of its service to the Caribbean.
The British airline made the disclosure today while announcing the its resumption of flights to 17 additional destinations beginning July 20.
The first regional destination that will see the airline’s return is Barbados when Virgin restarts its route from Heathrow Airport in London to the Caribbean island in July.
The company’s Manchester, England to Barbados route will resume in October, along with its Heathrow to Montego Bay, Jamaica, Antigua, Grenada and Tobago routes, the company said.
Further, the airline said it will take additional measures to ensure the safety of its crew and passengers, including enhanced cleaning practices at check-in, boarding gates and onboard.
Additionally, Virgin said safe distancing will be observed where possible, as well as the requirement for masks where distancing is not possible. It will also make adjustments to its food service to restrict exposure.
