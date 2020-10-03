Virgin Atlantic returns to Jamaica

Virgin Atlantic returns to JamaicaSaturday, October 03, 2020
|
Months after
halting flights to Jamaica when the Caribbean country closed its borders to limit
the spread of COVID-19, Virgin Atlantic is again flying to the island.
On Friday, a Virgin Atlantic flight arrived on the island from London, United Kingdom, bringing more than 150 passengers and crew in the first direct flight from London since the start of the pandemic.
The passengers included a number of Jamaicans, as well as visitors.
Going forward, the plan is that flights will come into the island twice per week. This should increase to three times per week with the start of the winter tourist season.
Virgin Atlantic, like many other airlines, stopped coming to Jamaica months ago after the coronavirus pandemic entered the country and the borders were closed. However, things somewhat went back to normal when the borders were reopened to international travel in June.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy