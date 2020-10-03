Virgin Atlantic returns to Jamaica

Months after

halting flights to Jamaica when the Caribbean country closed its borders to limit

the spread of COVID-19, Virgin Atlantic is again flying to the island.

On Friday, a Virgin Atlantic flight arrived on the island from London, United Kingdom, bringing more than 150 passengers and crew in the first direct flight from London since the start of the pandemic.

The passengers included a number of Jamaicans, as well as visitors.

Going forward, the plan is that flights will come into the island twice per week. This should increase to three times per week with the start of the winter tourist season.

Virgin Atlantic, like many other airlines, stopped coming to Jamaica months ago after the coronavirus pandemic entered the country and the borders were closed. However, things somewhat went back to normal when the borders were reopened to international travel in June.