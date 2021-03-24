Virginia is 23rd US state to ban death penalty

Virginia is 23rd US state to ban death penaltyWednesday, March 24, 2021
|
Virginia has become the 23rd
state to ban the death penalty.
The state, which has the second highest number of executions, saw the legislation signed by Governor Ralph Northam on Wednesday.
The decision comes after the Democratic majority won the debate in February which saw the Senate and House of Delegates passing the bill to end capital punishment.
Northam, a Democrat, stated at the signing, “There is no place today for the death penalty in this commonwealth, in the South or in this nation.”
He said the death penalty has been disproportionately applied to black people and is the product of a flawed judicial system that doesn’t always get it right.
Virginia has carried out 113 executions since the Supreme Court reinstated the death penalty in 1976.
Since 1973, over 170 people have been released from death row, stated Northam, after evidence of their innocence was found.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy