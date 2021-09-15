Visa applicant should expect long processing times

Dear Mr Brown,

I have been waiting for a decision regarding my visitor's visa application since last year. It is very frustrating. I heard that the Canadian borders are now open. When should I expect a response? Should I apply again? Any insight you can provide would be helpful.

— CB

Dear CB:

The lack of feedback by the High Commission of Canada in Jamaica regarding visitor's visa applications during the pandemic is troubling. I understand your position. However, new measures were announced by the IRCC (Immigration, Refugee and Citizenship Canada) pertaining to the processing of visitor's visas to reflect the easing of border measures, effective September 7, 2021.

Processing in Queue

Firstly, applications for visitor's visas submitted before September 7, 2021 for applicants who qualify for a COVID-19 exemption will be processed. Accordingly, one does NOT need to submit a new application.

Secondly, applications will remain in queue for processing for applicants who do not intend to necessarily travel to Canada at this time.

Possible withdrawal of application

Applicants may withdraw their applications if one no longer wishes to travel to Canada. However, there is no guarantee that there will be a refund by the Canadian High Commission once the processing has been initiated.

Re-apply for visa (changes of situation)

Applicants may wish to re-submit a new visitor's visa application if their situation has changed since submitting their visitor visa application before September 7, 2021, under the following non-exhaustive list of circumstances:

• One is travelling to be reunited with an immediate family member who is a Canadian citizen or permanent resident.

• One is travelling to be reunited with an extended family member who is a Canadian citizen or a permanent resident.

• One is travelling to be reunited with an immediate family member who is in Canada temporarily

• One is travelling for business reasons.

• One it travelling to attend a funeral or to be present during the final moments of life of a loved one.

• One is travelling to provide care to a critically ill person.

Consequently, the decision to re-apply for the visitor's visa will depend on one's circumstances or whether there is any change of situation.

Based on my observations of visa processing during the pandemic, I would advise all applicants to expect:

• Long processing times based on the backlog; and/or

• A corresponding uptick in refusals.

Please visit JAMAICA2CANADA.COM for additional information on Canadian Permanent Residence programs, including Express Entry, The Study & Work program, Visas or Appeals, etc.

— Antonn Brown, BA, (Hons), LLB, MSc, RCIC, is an immigration counsel and an accredited Canadian education agent of JAMAICA2CANADA.COM—a Canadian immigration & education firm in Kingston. Send questions/comments to documents.jamaica2canada@gmail.com