Visitors a no-show at Westmoreland Infirmary

SAVANNA-LA-MAR, Westmoreland — It didn't go according to plan.

Yesterday, residents of the Westmoreland Infirmary sat waiting in vain for their loved ones to visit.

Staff and residents of the infirmary had been left encouraged two weeks ago when Local Government and Rural Development Minister Desmond McKenzie, during a visit there, announced that vaccinated family members and loved ones would be allowed to visit residents in infirmaries across the island for the Christmas season (December 19 - January 2).

The initiative, he said, would accommodate three visitors at a time in 30-minute slots while adhering to strict COVID-19 safety protocols, after an appointment had been set with the matron.

But yesterday, when the visits were slated to begin, the infirmary resembled a ghost town.

Temporary Matron Nedene Collins stated that, even though no appointments were made leading up to Sunday, three people had called to express interest but could not be accommodated because they did not meet the requirements.

“Three persons called me during the week to ask about the visits, but they were not vaccinated so we could not allow them to come. Even if they showed up today we still could not accommodate them because they need an appointment,” Collins said.

A therapeutic park reserved for the visits was set up, with three chairs for visitors and one for residents. Entertainment was also planned. However, only staff went to the park throughout the day for sanitisation.

Collins said despite the no-show today, relatives who are in contact with the infirmary can still call her to talk to their relatives via video calls, as is their custom.

“If the persons are not vaccinated and they want to try that route, I will accommodate them. So, they would call me on WhatsApp video call and I will bring the phone to the residents,” Collins told the Jamaica Observer.

She said that she is confident relatives will visit throughout the season.

“I believe people will come out on the other days. Because today is the first day and it's Sunday, they might be having transportation problems and maybe some of them don't know that they have to make an appointment, so I believe they will come out,” Collins stated.