Visits to Dunn’s River spike in time for summer

Visits to Dunn’s River spike in time for summerThursday, July 25, 2019
|
It may be the heat or the natural allure of the Dunn’s River Falls and Park, but people have been flocking to the attraction in droves.
Dunn’s River, which is dubbed Jamaica’s most popular attraction, has seen a huge surge in attendance since the start of the 2019 summer season.
Winding queues of people, locals and tourists alike, have been a mainstay at the attraction as vast numbers of patrons wait anxiously to gain access to the facility.
On any given day the lines are lengthy, but the situation escalates on weekends as well as holidays, with the park usually brimming at maximum capacity.
As one of Jamaica’s biggest tourist magnets, Dunn’s River Falls rises from the hills overlooking Ocho Rios and empties into the alluring Caribbean Sea.
Patrons looking to enjoy the sights and experiences of Dunn’s River Falls and Park should be pleased to note that some work is expected to be done to further improve the aesthetics of the iconic location.
These improvements will include new changing rooms, shops, a VIP entrance and rehabilitation of the craft market.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy