VM Group sees prayer breakfast as important investment in nation-building

For 37 years Victoria Mutual (VM) Group has given unwavering support to the National Leadership Prayer Breakfast (NLPB), arguing that the event is worth the investment as it makes a vital contribution to nation-building and social development.

“Leadership is a huge responsibility... This event pulls together the representatives from all sectors — the Church, private sector, public sector, the trade unions, and more recently we have ensured to have student leaders,” assistant vice-president of group corporate affairs and communications at VM Group Clover Moore explained during this week's Jamaica Observer Monday Exchange held at the newspaper's Beechwood Avenue headquarters in St Andrew.

“I believe that it is an important investment in nation-building for VM Group to continue to support this effort. We believe that we are investing in people who are supporting our leaders. We are helping others to work better together,” she added.

This year, for its 42nd staging, the prayer breakfast will be held in a hybrid format on Thursday, January 20 at the Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston and will be streamed on social media platforms.

The event will be held under the theme 'Pressing forward with faith, hope, and love'.

Emphasising that she was pleased with the involvement of youngsters in the event, Moore said, “VM Group is big on inclusion because we are born out of trying to drive financial education. So access is really important to us, which is why we have student leaders who are a part of the breakfast. Anything that would allow more people to have access can give a greater body of leadership across country and we would definitely support that.”

Moore also lauded the prayer breakfast committee for its efforts to improve the lives of Jamaicans.

“I believe that, when VM Group sits with the prayer breakfast committee, they are open to shifting and adjusting. They really want to advance the work that they are trying to do and to touch as many lives and to drive that transformation,” said Moore.