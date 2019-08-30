VMBS ups the ante in Montego Bay

VMBS ups the ante in Montego BayFriday, August 30, 2019
For years, Victoria Mutual Building Society has been able to offer clients reliable and much-needed services.
However, for clients in Fairview, Montego Bay they have upped the ante with the new customer care centre/ branch. With a focus on all that is modern and trendy, customers in St James and its environs can enjoy premium service in a state-of-the-art facility.
This facility always exudes a welcoming atmosphere with its friendly staff always seeking to lend a hand to assist you with your query or needed action.
It has integrated into its operations modern technology including the use of tablets to allow customers to gather needed information without having to wait on a rep for any long periods of time.
In short order, it is expected that the branch in the parish capital of Montego Bay will be getting an overhaul with modern features. That too should be quite welcomed by the customers who utilize that particular branch.
