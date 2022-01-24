Volunteers help more than 200 in Linstead

LINSTEAD, St Catherine — Declaring that motherhood has made her a more selfless person, Roujo-k Wilson and her team of volunteers recently treated more than 200 people in and around Linstead to care packages, home-made meals, and technological devices to enhance remote learning.

“I have learnt that every little counts, and if you can change somebody's life in the smallest way, you should do that,” Wilson told the Jamaica Observer while overseeing the distribution of care packages at Linstead's resource centre on January 15.

While some beneficiaries showed up at the centre to collect their gifts, shut-ins were visited in their communities.

Senior citizen Mirian Moore, who journeyed to the centre, oozed gratitude as she collected a reusable bag packed with flour, sugar, cooking oil, rice and other groceries.

“I was empty in my house and so I give thanks for the package; I was considering how I am going to manage for the week,” she said. “I give God thanks for them [volunteers] and wish they will live to see the new season in harmony and love and happiness, and that God will cover them under his blood from the enemies.”

In addition to the 200 care packages that were distributed, meals were handed out to the homeless and mentally challenged people on the streets of Linstead.

Seven computers were also donated to assist students with online learning, amid the novel coronavirus pandemic which has disrupted in-person classes.

Wilson, a Jamaican native employed as a senior accountant in the United States, said a special effort was made to ensure that care packages reached the most needy residents. In doing so, her team worked closely with individuals and organisations such as churches and the Linstead Community Development Committee.

“A lot of folks also reached out, not for themselves but for persons in their communities, and so we get the sense that people see that there is a need and they care about people around them,” Wilson said.

She has been helping people under the banner of her Sky Is The Limit Foundation, which she started unofficially three years ago and was named in honour of her five-year-old daughter Sky. The foundation was registered in the United States last year.

A combination of personal funds and corporate sponsorship are used to undertake the initiatives, Wilson said, adding that her effort is also bolstered by volunteers, including her relatives here in Jamaica.

Her cousin, Vanessa Knowles, an attorney-at-law living in Kingston, travelled to Linstead to give a helping hand.

The show of benevolence, Knowles opined, was perfectly timed, considering factors such as back-to-school expenses and the excessive spending that sometimes happens during Christmas.

“December is usually a time when persons get gifts and so forth, and usually the January period is somewhat dry. I think this was good timing [for staging] the initiative,” Knowles said. “I think giving back is very important, especially when you have less-fortunate persons around you. It is very crucial that you give back sometimes from the little that you have. It may seem little to you, but it's a lot to another person.”

A teenaged volunteer, Nayan-Jhaun Lattery, told the Observer that participation in such activities helps to build his character.

“It is a positive experience [for me] as a young man, and I think it will build me as a person and build my character... I would encourage young people to do the things we are doing — and this is giving back to people who need help,” he added.

Kalee Blackman, a 14-year-old volunteer, joined in commending the organiser for extending a hand of kindness to people in need.

“It is a very helpful thing that is being done because some people are in need and it is very thoughtful to give back,” he said.