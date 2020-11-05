Voting now under way in St Vincent and the Grenadines’ general election

Voting now under way in St Vincent and the Grenadines’ general electionThursday, November 05, 2020
|
Electors in St Vincent and the Grenadines began casting ballots on Thursday morning to elect a new government amidst light showers in some parts of the country.
Electoral officials say that 98,119 persons are registered to vote in this country of 110,000 residents.
Three parties have fielded 32 candidates, and there is one independent candidate vying for the 15 seats in the national assembly.
The incumbent Unity Labour Party (ULP) – which is seeking an unprecedented fifth term in office – and the main opposition New Democratic Party (NDP) have each fielded 15 candidates.
The SVG Green party has fielded two candidates, and there is an independent candidate in Osordo Edwardo Bennett, who is in a three-way race in South Leeward.
Polls will close at 5 p.m. for persons who are not in quarantine due to COVID-19.
Then, from 5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., the 242 electors who are in quarantine will be allowed to cast their ballots.
