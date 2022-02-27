VPA launches 'Creatives for Peace' in the inner city

The Violence Prevention Alliance (VPA) has teamed up with Sistren Theatre Collective, Groots Jamaica, Island Coffees, and peace ambassadors to launch 'Creatives For Peace'.

It is an initiative that will enable young people to become positive community influencers and role models for their peers and the young generation through the creative arts.

The initiative was launched on Thursday, February 24 at the Victoria Pier in Kingston. Creatives for Peace will facilitate a space where young talents can be showcased. These talents will be in the areas of hosting, dancing, singing, poetry, drama and players of instruments.

Professor Elizabeth Ward, chair of the VPA, said that the initiative was conceptualised to engage young people in a positive way through the arts. “Over the last two years the pandemic has weighed heavily on us and even so for our young people. This initiative will harness the positive energy of our young people and tap into their creativity to bring forth messages that can be used to influence others,” she explained.

Among the communities that the initiative will target are: Trench Town, Allman Town, Fletcher's Land, Drewsland, Seaview Gardens in Kingston and St Andrew; in Portmore, St Catherine the communities of Newland, Lime Tree and Lakes Pen. There are also plans to extend the initiative later on in Mount Salem, Montego Bay, St James.

Young people, ages 10 to 24 years old will be engaged under the initiative. Persons are invited to get involved by submitting their talent piece along with a brief personal information to WhatsApp at 876-261-4052 or e-mail to creatives4peace@gmail.com .

“They can also look out for Creatives of Peace influencers in these select communities who will guide them with application and talent engagement,” informed Professor Ward.

The chair of the VPA said that already entries are being invited for Peace Day, March 1, which will be observed under the theme 'Let's Build Peace Together'.

These talent pieces she said will be showcased on the social media platforms of the VPA and its partners as well as radio and television in collaboration with the media houses.

The initiative will see young persons being mentored, offered guidance and grooming. It will also be a year-long initiative, under the theme 'Set Di Stage'.