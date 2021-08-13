Vybz Kartel claims Maroon heritage

Dancehall superstar Vybz Kartel has used social media to share with fans that he is of Maroon ancestry. The ‘Of Dons and Divas’ artiste wrote on his Instagram account on Thursday that a former Maroon chief colonel was indeed his great grandfather.

“Former Maroon Chief Colonel Sydney Peddie is my great grandfather (my Granny’s Dad) and so doh feel me a look a hype. Big up the new chief Richard Currie and the entire Accompong Town,” a post showing his grandmother and Chief Peddie was captioned.

Peddie died in 2014, he was 81-years-old.

Vybz Kartel’s post drew a response from Currie who shared a screenshot of the post on his own account along with the caption; “Maroons always carry their ancestral receipts”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KING OF DANCEHALL (@vybzkartel)

This further led to a small conversation between the two with Kartel responding with “Yes His Excellency” and Currie quipping “Accompong to GAZA”.

Following Kartel’s post, fans have been sharing their feelings on the matter. One person wrote “warrior by blood” while another wrote “real maroon world boss”.

The Maroon community has been in the news recently after a standoff with members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF). Chief Currie had taken to social media where he had shared accounts of the stand-off.