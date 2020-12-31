Wait and see: No word yet on reopening of schools in Jamaica

Wait and see: No word yet on reopening of schools in JamaicaThursday, December 31, 2020
|
Jamaica’s Minister of Education Fayval Williams said it remains unclear whether schools in Jamaica will reopen come Monday (January 4).
According to the ministry, it is in its final stages of assessing the matter, however parents will have to wait until Sunday (January 3) when the minister is expected to provide an update.
Williams noted the reopening of schools is contingent on reports coming out of the Ministry of Health and Wellness.
“We are watching as well as other Jamaicans what happens over the Christmas. We’re going to be guided by the Minister of Health and Wellness in terms of the figures that they will be seeing, if they determine that schools should not be in the face to face mode because of what would have happened over Christmas, then we have to abide by that,” said Williams in a video clip posted on the ministry’s Twitter page.
Previously, Williams issued an appeal to Jamaicans to “ religiously abide by the protocols over Christmas” noting that any spike in the numbers could affect the reopening of face to face schools.
Schools in Jamaica were shut on March 17 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Some public schools reopened as part of a phased restart of face to face classes on November 10.
