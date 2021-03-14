Walcott only Caribbean native appointed Young Global Leader

NOVAMED founder and medical doctor, David Walcott is the only Caribbean native to be appointed among Young Global Leaders (YGL) by the World Economic Forum.

The announcement was made last Wednesday.

Dr Walcott is among the 112 people selected for the 2021 class of YGLs from all across the world and, according to the WEF, they are the “world's most promising leaders under the age of 40”.

The WEF's Young Global Leaders make up an interdisciplinary community of exceptional people with the vision, courage, and influence to drive positive change in the world. It includes high-achievers and innovators in politics, business, academia, media, and the arts. Famous YGLs include Jacinda Ardern – the 40th prime minister of New Zealand, Sergey Brin – founder of Google, Leonardo DiCaprio – Academy Award actor, Sanna Marin – prime minister of Finland and the youngest female State leader, Jack Ma – founder of AliBaba, and Alicia Garza – a co-founder of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Dr Walcott, a Rhodes Scholar with significant academic and professional achievements, noted that this appointment to the WEF's Young Global Leaders programme will serve as another platform to help in advancing youth leadership in the Caribbean. “I am truly happy and humbled to join this progressive community of leaders who continue to make outsized contributions to society through sharing their knowledge, time and resources. This community epitomises responsible leadership and I'm am pleased to be able to be a part of it”, Walcott said.

Walcott's academic profile includes Oxford, INSEAD and Harvard, and he is the previous co-chair of Global Shapers Community's COVID-19 steering committee as well as a member of the World Economic Forum's Global Future Council.

Other Caribbean (Jamaican) YGLs include Mariame McIntosh Robinson – CEO of First Global, Nadeen Matthews Blair - chief digital & marketing officer and chief executive officer of the NCB Foundation.

The Forum of Young Global Leaders was founded in 2005 by Klaus Schwab, founder and executive chairman of the WEF, with the aim of “creating a world where leaders take responsibility for a sustainable future while meeting increasingly complex and interrelated challenges”. The invitation-only community of thought leaders and members are nominated for a period of five years.

“During my tenure as a young global leader I hope to bring a critical voice to the community and build on the examples of leadership that have been demonstrated by other members from the Caribbean & Latin America,” said Walcott. “It is important that our region is represented in leadership spheres across all sectors, communities and societies as a voice at the table,” he added.