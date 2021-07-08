Wanted man nabbed at Oakland Apartments

KEVON McCallum, alleged to be a reputed member of the “Blackman” faction of the Klansman Gang in St Catherine, who was wanted by the St Catherine north police for murder and other serious offences, was nabbed yesterday by the police during an operation at Oakland Apartments in St Andrew.

Also taken into custody during the operation was a female companion of Blackman and a taxi driver.

McCallum featured prominently on the St Catherine north police's wanted list last year. He was wanted for the 2019 murder of Jason Brown on Chin's Avenue in Spanish Town, St Catherine, and was also a person of interest in several other incidents of violent crimes committed in the St Catherine North Police Division.

Police said arrangements were being made to have McCallum interviewed before formal charges are laid against him.

Assistant commissioner of police in charge of the Specialised Operations Branch, whose SWAT Team successfully executed the mission, said yesterday that, “As is the aim of all police operations, we are indeed satisfied that we were able to safely capture McCallum. No weapons were discharged and no one was injured during the operation”.

– Jason Cross