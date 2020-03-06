Wash your hands: PM urges Jamaicans to practise proper hygiene

Wash your hands: PM urges Jamaicans to practise proper hygieneFriday, March 06, 2020
|
Prime Minister Andrew Holness is calling on Jamaicans to take greater responsibility for their personal hygiene in light of the potential threat posed by coronavirus (COVID-19) locally.
Addressing a meeting of the National Disaster Risk Management Council, at Jamaica House on Thursday, Holness said that successfully dealing with the threat was not only dependent on the Government’s public health policies, aimed at preventing an outbreak in Jamaica, but it also requires a response by the whole society.
The Prime Minister advised persons to wash their hands regularly, use hand sanitisers where soap and water are not readily available, and to cover their mouth and nose with the bend of the elbow when sneezing or coughing, or use a disposable napkin.
“Your personal hygiene is critical at this point in time. Be careful of the surfaces you touch when you are in public places, and if you are ill, stay home. If you don’t have to travel, then don’t,” he emphasised.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy