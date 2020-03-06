Wash your hands: PM urges Jamaicans to practise proper hygiene

Prime Minister Andrew Holness is calling on Jamaicans to take greater responsibility for their personal hygiene in light of the potential threat posed by coronavirus (COVID-19) locally.

Addressing a meeting of the National Disaster Risk Management Council, at Jamaica House on Thursday, Holness said that successfully dealing with the threat was not only dependent on the Government’s public health policies, aimed at preventing an outbreak in Jamaica, but it also requires a response by the whole society.

The Prime Minister advised persons to wash their hands regularly, use hand sanitisers where soap and water are not readily available, and to cover their mouth and nose with the bend of the elbow when sneezing or coughing, or use a disposable napkin.

“Your personal hygiene is critical at this point in time. Be careful of the surfaces you touch when you are in public places, and if you are ill, stay home. If you don’t have to travel, then don’t,” he emphasised.