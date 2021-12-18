Watch out for 'sick head drivers' this Christmas — Egeton Newman

Watch out for 'sick head drivers' this Christmas — Egeton NewmanSaturday, December 18, 2021
Egeton Newman, president of the Transport Operators Development Sustainable Services (TODSS), is urging Jamaicans to be cautious of “sick head drivers” on the nation's roads this Christmas.
Newman, who was speaking outside the Half-Way-Tree Transport Centre, at what he describes as a motivaional protest aimed at increasing road safety and preventing deaths and grief to victim's families, encouraged Jamaicans to “drive safely, enjoy the Christmas and live to see 2022”.
“We have some sick heads and some mad people driving on our roads, some road hogs who believe they are perfect drivers and within minutes they are dead. What is bad, is that they won't feel it, but their families, their workplaces and the nation at large will feel it. We have some mad people driving and we cannot continue this way,” Newman said, supported by several TODSS members and road safety stakeholders.
The December 16 crash update indicated that 446 people died on the nation's roads in 399 crashes. Thursday's event was the fourth in a series being held during TODSS' 8th annual 40-day road safety awareness campaign.
Newman added that last December, there were more than 30 road deaths. So far, 16 deaths from 15 crashes has been recorded for December. The TODSS boss said anything near that, during the corresponding period this year, will be unacceptable
Newman added: “We had to remind taxi operators and other commuters not to drink and drive and don't text and drive. The programme was well received. I think we achieved our objective with our road ambassador, who distributed over 5, 000 flyers on road safety to motorists and commuters.”
