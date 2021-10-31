Watch out, group tells funeral home storing Smith's body

The Jamaica Association of Certified Embalmers and Funeral Directors wants the home that is storing deceased cult leader Kevin Smith's body to watch out.

The move by the organisation comes after word began circulating days ago that loyal and unswerving followers of Smith were planning to find, and snatch his body.

“When it comes to the rumour about these so-called followers and disciples of this man, who want to identify the funeral home where his body is being stored to do whatever, I can only say that we don't believe in what they believe in. And I will say that any member who is storing the remains of Kevin O Smith, 'Just protect your property from physical harm,' ” Calvin Lyn, president of the organisation told the Jamaica Observer in an interview days ago.

Lyn was adamant that Smith's obsequious flock who played church at Pathways International Kingdom Restoration Ministries would be disappointed by unsuccessful attempts if they try to retrieve his body using unorthodox practices that they may believe in.

“We don't believe in voodooism, so anything that they want to try won't affect us because we are protected by God Almighty who has been seeing us through rough times and smooth times. So, anything demonic won't affect us. There is a saying: 'Belief kills and belief cures.' We don't believe in demons, so if that is being planned by these insane people, it is not going to affect any one of us who is storing the remains of this cult leader,” he stated categorically.

Meanwhile, Valerie Neita-Robertson, the attorney-at-law representing Smith, had said that his family has not been told where his body is being kept.

On Monday, Smith, who was at the centre of controversy and public outrage for over a week, died in a motor vehicle crash while in transit from Montego Bay to Kingston to face charges connected to suspected ritual killings. The crash also claimed the life of police officer Constable Orlando Irons and left two other lawmen injured.

Smith was under investigation in connection with the slaughter, two Sundays ago, of two of his followers in a bizarre night that some have said involved human sacrifice.

A day later, the self-proclaimed 'His Excellency' was charged posthumously with two counts of murder, conspiracy to commit murder, illegal possession of firearm and ammunition, wounding with intent and shooting with intent.

Two ex-congregants of Pathways International told the Sunday Observer that they believe there are current members who are so brainwashed that they would still do anything for Smith.

“Mi wouldn't put it past them fi do anything in the name of that man… some a dem a diehard fans. Not matter what happened, yuh just can't turn them mind from him. If yuh shame the man, yuh shame them. If yuh hurt him, yuh hurt dem,” one woman said.

Another man said: “They worship the man. Dem still love him. Many of them even believed that he was going to resurrect on Thursday… three days after him dead. Them think highly of him so they will do anything. People a call dem idiot but it bigger. Dis reach mind control.”

A victim of the ritual said he was advised by investigators to no longer speak to the media.

Further, Lyn suggested to the Sunday Observer that those people who are still unfaltering in their support of Smith need help.

“As it is, I would call those followers of this man lunatics. How could one in their sober mind and in charge of their faculties follow somebody of that calibre?”, Lyn questioned.

To his knowledge, he said, no one has ever broken into a funeral home. He, however, shared one instance years ago when the organisation collaborated with the police to prevent such an incident.

“Over 15 years ago we had an experience where a notorious gangster was shot and killed by the police after he fled to another parish, and we were asked to quietly and privately store the remains until the time of autopsy. They took the remains out of the parish to have it protected in a private capacity to avoid the excitement,” Lyn recalled.

Lyn also assured that no certified embalmer or funeral director should be fazed by any unconventional or spiritual activity that could happen while storing Smith's body.

“There shouldn't be any concern. When a human being is dead and pronounced dead by the physician, the body is lifeless and there is no fear in us because we believe that deceased body has no power. The members of the Jamaica Association of Certified Embalmers and Funeral Directors have no fear. We are Christian people, we believe in the Bible. We know that death is inevitable, and whenever someone loses his or her life it is our opinion that the time has come for that person to die, regrettably.”