Water trucking activities ramped up in St Catherine

The National Water Commission (NWC) has ramped up its water trucking activities in the parish of St Catherine, due to the outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Corporate Public Relations Manager at the NWC Andrew Canon told JIS News that this is critical to containing the further spread of the virus in the parish.

“Given what is happening in St Catherine, we pay special attention to communities there, which are under a lockdown because the parish is said to be a flashpoint for the spread of the virus. We have been doing a lot of trucking in [these] communities because of the situation there,” he explained.

Among the communities where water is being trucked are Glengoffe, Old Mount Diablo, Riversdale, York Street, Tryall Heights and Treadways.

St Catherine has been on lockdown since April 15. As at April 26, Jamaica recorded 350 confirmed cases of COVID-19. A total of 178 of the 350 cases are employees in a workplace cluster in St Catherine.

Canon noted that a decrease in rainfall has affected the commission’s source systems, which are not being replenished regularly, resulting in increased demand for trucked water. He said although the NWC is focusing its water trucking activities within the affected parish, it remains committed to providing service to its other valued customers who are experiencing water restrictions.

Trucked water requests can be made at 888-CALL-NWC (888-225-5692). Persons can also call (876) 929-3540-3.