Water woes ahead

The National Water Commission (NWC) says it is anticipating water shortages ahead of a drought which is expected to affect the region in the coming weeks.

The news comes as weather related agencies locally and regionally are forecasting long-term drought conditions, which is expected to begin between February to April of this year.

In preparation for the drought, the NWC will be tightening its belt and implementing nightly water restrictions for corporate area customers.

The restrictions will begin at 9:30 p.m. and supplies will be restored the following morning at 5:00 a.m.

The measure means that corporate area customers will experience low water pressure or no water during the period specified.

Affected areas include: sections of Mona Heights, Old Hope Road, Hope Road, Hope Flats, Lady Musgrave Road, sections of New Kingston and Half Way Tree, Hagley Park Road, Maxfield Avenue, Molynes Road, sections of Harbour View and Mountain View Avenue.

Currently, the Hermitage Dam and Mona Reservoir are below full capacity as the Water Commission has cited reduced inflows.

As of January 1, several countries in the region, namely eastern Bahamas and northern Cuba, have been experiencing moderate drought conditions.

According to the Caribbean Climate Outlook Forum (CariCOF) long-term drought conditions are evolving in ABC islands, Antigua, Barbados, Belize, Cayman, Dominican Republic, eastern Jamaica, St Lucia, St Vincent, and Trinidad and Tobago.