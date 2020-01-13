Waterhouse back on top in premier league

Waterhouse

returned to the top of the Red Stripe Premier League on Sunday after battling

to a 0-0 draw with strugglers Vere United at Wembley Centre of Excellence in

Clarendon.

The point earned enabled Waterhouse to join Mount Pleasant Football Academy on 40, but Waterhouse lead on goal difference. Waterhouse, having played one match more, have a goal difference of 18 to Mount Pleasant’s 16.

Meanwhile, defending champions Portmore switched places with Dunbeholden after defeating rivals Arnett Gardens 2-0 at Spanish Town Prison Oval.

Ricardo Morris converted a fifth-minute penalty, and Chavaney Williams drove home a low free-kick from outside the area for Portmore to earn the victory and move to fifth in the points standing.

While Arnett remained third on 34 points, Portmore moved to 33. Portmore jumped Dunbeholden who drew 0-0 at Mona Bowl with UWI. Dunbeholden are on 32 points.

Meanwhile, Cavalier trounced Molynes United 4-0 at Stadium East to keep in contention for a place in the playoffs.

Bryan English ran through Molynes defence to knock in a Chevon Marsh cross for Cavalier’s opening goal in the second minute, with Dwayne Atkinson robbing a defender to increase the lead in the 44th minute against the run of play.

Kemar Seivwright scored an own goal in the 66th before Marsh converted a 70th minute penalty after being fouled inside the area.

With the top six teams qualifying for the playoffs after the preliminary round, Cavalier are seventh on 31 points, one behind Dunbeholden.