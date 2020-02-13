Waterhouse, Harbour View draw 1-1 in RSPL

Waterhouse

moved three points clear at the top of the Red Stripe Premier League point

standing after battling to a 1-1 draw with Harbour View at the Harbour View

Mini Stadium on Wednesday.

Harbour View took the lead in the 36th through Norman Campbell with Denardo Thomas equalising for Waterhouse in the 66th.

Waterhouse are now on 47 points with Mount Pleasant Football Academy second on 44, defending champions Portmore United on 42, the same as Humble Lion. The top six is completed by Arnett Gardens on 38 and Dunbeholden on 35.

The teams that finish in the top six of the standing at the end of the preliminary round will advance to the next phase of the tournament.

Eight matches are left in the preliminary round, after which the two teams at the bottom of the standing will be relegated.