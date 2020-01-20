Waterhouse secure 1-0 win to take control of RSPL top spot

Waterhouse

defeated Vere United 1-0 at Wembley Centre of Excellence on Sunday to take full

control of the leadership of the Red Stripe Premier League’s points standing.

Camperdown schoolboy Shaquille Bradford scored the decider for Waterhouse, three minutes into second-half added time.

Waterhouse are now on 43 points and moved away from Mount Pleasant Football Academy, who will play their 23rd round match on Monday night against Harbour View at the Harbour View Stadium.

Also on Sunday, Arnett dropped from third to sixth in the standing after going down 3-1 at the Effortville Community Centre to Humble Lion, who replaced them in the third spot. Humble Lion moved to 36 points while Arnett remained on 34.

Andrew Vanzie opened the scoring for Humble Lion in the 40th minute, but Kemal Malcolm cancelled for Arnett in the 58th. Renae Lloyd restored Humble Lion’s lead a minute later with Rohan Richards completing the win in the 77th.

Defending champions Portmore United also moved ahead of Arnett as they defeated Molynes United 2-0 at Constant Spring, which carries them to 36 points. An own goal by Ronaldo Smith in the 28th minute and another from Shande James in the 41st enabled the win for Portmore as they are now in fourth place.

Dunbeholden, on 35 points, also moved ahead of Arnett with a 1-0 victory over Cavalier at Royal Lakes Complex. Shevan James scored in the 47th minute to place Dunbeholden in fifth.