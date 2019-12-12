Waterhouse strengthen lead after drawing with Arnett in RSPL

Waterhouse kept ahead of their rivals in the Red Stripe Premier League on Wednesday when they played to a 1-1 draw with Arnett Gardens at Anthony Spaulding Sports Complex in St Andrew.

Paul Wilson gave Arnett Gardens the lead in the 60th minute with Rafeik Thomas cancelling for Waterhouse in the 86th.

Waterhouse extended their lead at the top of the points standing as they are on 34 points, with second-place Mount Pleasant Football Academy inactive on Wednesday and remained on 28. Arnett are on 27 points.

Meanwhile, Harbour View jumped from ninth to fifth in the standing with a 2-0 victory over Vere United at Harbour View Mini Stadium.

Norman Campbell scored a brace in the 28th and 58th minutes to inspire Habour View’s win and carry them to 23 points.

Bebeto McDonald crossed from the right for the onrushing Campbell to open the scoring with a low shot. Another cross that the Vere defence handled poorly allowed Campbell to get his second goal.