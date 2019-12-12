Waterhouse strengthen lead after drawing with Arnett in RSPL

Waterhouse strengthen lead after drawing with Arnett in RSPLThursday, December 12, 2019
|
Waterhouse kept ahead of their rivals in the Red Stripe Premier League on Wednesday when they played to a 1-1 draw with Arnett Gardens at Anthony Spaulding Sports Complex in St Andrew.
Paul Wilson gave Arnett Gardens the lead in the 60th minute with Rafeik Thomas cancelling for Waterhouse in the 86th.
Waterhouse extended their lead at the top of the points standing as they are on 34 points, with second-place Mount Pleasant Football Academy inactive on Wednesday and remained on 28. Arnett are on 27 points.
Meanwhile, Harbour View jumped from ninth to fifth in the standing with a 2-0 victory over Vere United at Harbour View Mini Stadium.
Norman Campbell scored a brace in the 28th and 58th minutes to inspire Habour View’s win and carry them to 23 points.
Bebeto McDonald crossed from the right for the onrushing Campbell to open the scoring with a low shot. Another cross that the Vere defence handled poorly allowed Campbell to get his second goal.
- Tivoli Gardens 2 vs Molynes United 0
- Arnett Gardens 1 vs Waterhouse 1
- Harbour View 2 vs Vere United 0
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy