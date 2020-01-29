Waterhouse tackle Dominican Republic’s Cibao in Caribbean Club Championships

Red

Stripe Premier League leaders Waterhouse will clash with Cibao Football Club of

Dominican Republic at Anthony Spaulding Sports Complex at 7:00 pm in the first

round of the FLOW Caribbean Football Union (CFU) Club Championships.

It will be the first of two games for Waterhouse at this stage of the competition as they will also meet Don Bosco of Haiti, who completes Group A, which will have the top two teams advancing to the semi-finals.

Group B consists of defending champions Portmore United who also parades in the Red Stripe Premier League, Athletico Pantoja of the Dominican Republic and Arcahaie of Haiti.

The winner of the competition will contest the CONCACAF Champions League next year, with second and third place qualifying for the CONCACAF League later this year. Fourth place will play the winners of the Caribbean Club Shield for a spot in the CONCACAF League.

Waterhouse currently sits atop the Red Stripe Premier League with 46 points, five ahead of second-placed Mount Pleasant Football Academy. They have won their last two matches, after drawing the two previous games.