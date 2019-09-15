Waterhouse tackle Harbour View in RSPL feature

Waterhouse tackle Harbour View in RSPL featureSunday, September 15, 2019
|
Former
champions Waterhouse and Harbour View will clash in the feature match of
Sunday’s round of matches in the Red Stripe Premier League at Drewsland
starting at 7:00 pm.
Both are a part of the triplet of teams that have won their opening two matches in the new season with the other being newcomers Molynes United. All three are on maximum six points.
Goal difference, however, separates them with Harbour View in second in the points standing with a goal difference of four, one more than Waterhouse. Like Harbour View, Molynes have a goal difference of four, but lead the standing on goals scored.
Harbour View won their opening match against Mount Pleasant Football Academy 2-1 before defeating Cavalier 3-0, while Waterhouse started with a 1-0 victory over Dunbeholden and then stopped Vere United 2-0.
A tough encounter is expected with both having players of good pedigree.
Another interesting matchup should be between the league’s two newcomers this season, Molynes and Vere at Wembley Centre of Excellence.
Both have shown, in the early stages of the competition that when given the opportunity they will be competitive, with Molynes leading the standing and Vere sixth with one win and a loss.
SUNDAY’S MATCHES
- Portmore United vs Dunbeholden at Spanish Town Prison Oval at 3:30 pm
- Vere United vs Molynes United at Wembley Centre of Excellence at 3:30 pm
- Mount Pleasant vs Tivoli Gardens at Drax Hall at 4:00 pm
- Cavalier vs Humble Lion at Stadium East at 5:00 pm
- Waterhouse vs Harbour at Drewsland at 7:00 pm
