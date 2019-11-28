Waterhouse whip champs Portmore in RSPL

A brace from Colorado Murray led Waterhouse to a convincing 4-1 victory over defending champions Portmore United in the Red Stripe Premier League at Waterhouse Stadium on Wednesday.

Murray scored in the fifth and 47th minutes with single strikes from Denilson Simpson in the 17th and Stephen Williams in the 81st, enabling Waterhouse to strengthen their lead at the top of the points standing.

Waterhouse are now on 33 points, 11 clear of Mount Pleasant Football Academy in second place. Newcomers Molynes United are third on 20 points. Arnett Gardens, Humble Lion and Harbour View, who are all on 19 points, follow.

Meanwhile, Cavalier recorded the widest margin of victory as they thumped Vere United 6-1 with Chevone Marsh scoring a hat-trick.

Nicholas Hamilton got a brace in the 57th and 63rd minutes with Kamoy Simpson getting the other goal in the 29th.

The competition continues on Thursday with two matches.

Dunbeholden 1 vs Humble Lion 1

Molynes 0 vs Harbour View 1

Cavalier 6 vs Vere United 1

Waterhouse 4 vs Portmore United 1

Mount Pleasant Football Academy vs Tivoli Gardens at Drax Hall at 3 p.m.

UWI vs Arnett Gardens at Mona Bowl at 3 p.m.