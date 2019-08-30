Waterhouse win on penalties to advance in CONCACAF League

Waterhouse advanced to the next phase of the Scotiabank CONCACAF League on Thursday as they defeated defending champions CS Herediano 7-6 on penalties in Costa Rica.

Both battled to a 1-1 draw at the end of regulation time that levelled the tie 2-2 after the first leg at the National Stadium in Jamaica the previous week also ended 1-1.

In the second leg on Thursday, Herediano took the lead through Yeltsin Tejeda after only two minutes, before Coloroda Murray equalised in the 28th minute.

With the away goal in effect, Waterhouse went to Costa Rica needing to score at least one goal to advance and found themselves in further worries when Tejeda netted early but rallied to level the two-leg tie through Murray.

Both teams failed to break the deadlock for the remainder of regulation time that sent the match into penalties.

In the ensuing penalty kicks, Waterhouse again started poorly, with Tremaine Stewart missing the first kick before Aldo Magana converted to send Herediano into the lead, which they maintained after Keithy Simpson of Waterhouse and Diego Hernandez of Heredinao converted the next two kicks.

Waterhouse levelled the penalties when Nicholay Findlayson converted and Tejeda missed before Damion Binns, Stephen Williams and Mark Miller scored for Waterhouse and Gerson Torres, Francisco Rodriquez and Freddy Alvarez replied for Herediano.

Waterhouse, in the sudden-death phase, could have been eliminated when Murray missed his kick, but they were saved when Ariel Soto also failed to convert, as Shawn Lawes of Waterhouse converted and Keyner Brown of Herediano slotted home.

Alijah Chambers scored his kick for Waterhouse before Esteban Alvarado missed to give Waterhouse the victory.

Waterhouse awaits either Managua of Nicaragua or Motagua of Honduras in the next stage of the competition.