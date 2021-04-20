Wayne Panton to be sworn in as Cayman’s new Premier

Elected representative for the Newlands area Wayne Panton is to be sworn-in as Premier of the Cayman Islands on Wednesday (April 21).

Governor Martyn Roper made the announcement in a statement on Tuesday noting that the coalition of Independent candidates dubbed the “PACT” (“People-driven, Accountable, Competent and Transparent) would form the next government.

“Elected candidate from the Newlands electoral district, Mr. Wayne Panton, this morning presented a revised letter of support for his appointment as Premier,” said Roper on Facebook.

“The new letter confirmed that a majority of elected candidates who were successful in the recent General Election still support his appointment. It also includes the signatures of 10 elected persons currently supporting Mr Panton’s leadership of a new Government,” added Roper.

The announcement puts an end to speculation about who will lead the Cayman Islands after neither of the islands’ two major political parties, the People’s Progressive Movement and the Cayman Islands People’s Party, secured enough votes to form a government.

Approximately 17,247 (73%) voters turned out to participate in the Cayman Islands general elections on April 14 .