We got your back! – Falmouth’s Mayor says measures are in place to protect residents from COVID-19 spread

Mayor of Falmouth, Colin Gager,

says the Trelawny Municipal Corporation, which he chairs, has put a number of

measures in place to protect staff and members of the public against the

Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The safeguards, he said, include the setting up of sanitisation stations at office buildings operated by the Corporation.

“We also do regular cleaning of areas like the doorknobs and ensure that they are sanitised properly,” he said.

The Mayor added that hand washing units have been installed at the entrance to the parish’s two markets in Clark’s Town and Falmouth and that the facilities are sanitised on a regular basis.

“At the markets, we have our systems in place. Markets open at 6:00 am and are closed at 2: 00 pm and we try to make sure that they are closed at the time specified … so that the place can be sanitised,” he added.

He noted that vendors are encouraged to use the hand washing units “so that we can make sure that we are all protected.”