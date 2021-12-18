We have far too many dysfunctional families, says Chuck

MANDEVILLE, Manchester — Justice Minister Delroy Chuck is calling on parents to be integral in the development of their children and not to rely on the Family Court and other sectors of society.

“I say to the mothers and fathers, don't depend on the school, don't depend on the Family Court, don't depend on the churches. Please pay your part in making your children the success that they should be,” he said.

Chuck was speaking at the handing-over ceremony for the $80-million Manchester Family Court at the more than 200-year-old courthouse situated at the centre of Mandeville, which was damaged by fire two years ago.

The minister told his audience, including members of the judiciary, business, political, church and other community leaders that the failure of the family, not least absent fathers, is the root cause of Jamaica's violence issue.

“We should not really need Family Court, but the reason we need [it] is because we have far too many dysfunctional families... The poor mothers who have to work so hard to care and maintain these children have to take these fathers to court for maintenance, it is really sad,” he said.

“Many of Jamaica's problems, and believe me we have lots of problems, begin with the failure of the family. If [parents], especially fathers, could really give their children more guidance, more support — financial assistance. Instead of having two beers, have one nuh and give the price of the other one every day to your child, so the child can have a decent meal at school and also have bus fare to get to school,” he added.

At the same time, he said child abuse has led to children joining gangs across Jamaica and it must be stopped.

“It must be prevented. It is these children who are abused who frequently become violent and be a part of gangs, because they find comfort in the gangs when they should be getting the comfort at home,” he said.

Minister Chuck thanked the European Union for their ongoing partnership in improving the courts and other areas of the justice sector.

Family courts have been previously commissioned in Clarendon and Trelawny.

Minister Chuck said another Family Court is to be commissioned next year in St Ann. “It is completed but we are to get some [information technology-related] equipment…We need family courts across the island,” he said.

The Manchester Family Court has been outfitted with refurbished offices, a surveillance system, audiovisual equipment and a child lounge.

“We hope that these technologies will improve the ambiance and the delivery of the justice services,” said Chuck.

The historic Mandeville courthouse, which is said to be the oldest building in the town centre, was damaged by fire on November 7, 2019. The fire, which caused damage estimated at $35 million, forced judicial authorities to switch court trials to rented premises at James Warehouse Plaza, about 100 metres away from the centre of Mandeville.

Minister Chuck, meanwhile, reiterated his desire for a new courthouse to be built in Mandeville.

“We hope certainly within the next three years that the main parish court will be built. We have acquired the land. We are now working out the protocols. The likelihood is that we will do a public-private sector partnership for that court to come into existence,” he said.

“Manchester deserves an iconic court and you are going to get it,” he added.

Early last year lands were acquired for the construction of the new courthouse on Brumalia Road, off Caledonia Road, a few hundred metres north of the old courthouse.

Soil testing was done at the location adjacent to the Southern Regional Health Authority's office last year.