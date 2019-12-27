‘We may never see another player like Messi — Griezmann

‘We may never see another player like Messi — GriezmannFriday, December 27, 2019
|
Antoine Griezmann has described his superstar Barcelona team-mate Lionel Messi as a player of a quality the football world may never see again.
When asked about his impressions of Messi since moving to Camp Nou, Griezmann revealed his admiration and awe for his team-mate.
“We are talking about a player we may never see again, or like there is only every 40 years,” Griezmann told UEFA.com. “We must take advantage of it, whether we are his team-mates, fans in the stands or his coaches. What he can do with the ball is incredible and it’s a sight to see him play and play alongside him.”
Messi has been in extraordinary form for Barcelona this season, leading the club to be top of La Liga during the Christmas break with 13 goals and six assists in 13 appearances.He also helped Barca into the knockout stages of the Champions League, as Ernesto Valverde’s men shape up to face Napoli in the round-of-16 in February.
Griezmann has had a reasonable start to this Blaugrana career, scoring eight goals and creating four assists in 23 appearances. The France international spent five seasons at Atletico Madrid under their current coach Diego Simeone, who he speaks of highly.
