We need more grants

AS the entertainment sector reopens, stakeholders are pleading with financiers to cut them some slack, especially in light of the rising interest rate environment.

In its latest quarterly monetary policy report published in February 2022, the Bank of Jamaica (BOJ) hinted that further rate hikes could be on the horizon as consumer prices surge.

This means that the already battered industry will likely face higher rates as the entertainment sector reopens.

But founder, president & CEO of iCreate Limited, Tyrone Wilson, said the industry players simply cannot manage that financial burden right now.

“As it is now a lot of them are bankrupt, a lot of them need to come back and what they need is a shot in the arm, some form of grant funding facility that can help them to get the business going similar to the Go-Digital that the Government did with the DBJ (Development Bank of Jamaica),” said Wilson.

He explained that “prior to COVID it was already tough in terms of entertainment businesses getting the right financing that they need to grow. The entertainment sector needs equity financing and patient capital. The COVID pandemic has made it tougher because when the pandemic came it exposed the creative industry and businesses on the entertainment events side suffered the most.”

In light of that recognition, Wilson is making this call: “I think what the Government should be focused on now is some grants especially for the smaller players and the smaller events because they make up a large portion in terms of the activities within the space on a daily and weekly basis.”

Prime Minister Andrew Holness announced a $500-million rescue package for the beleaguered entertainment sector recently pointing out that $250 million is reserved for micro enterprises to access loans of up to $750,000 from the Development Bank of Jamaica (DBJ).

The remaining $250 million has been reserved for other Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), which will be able to access loans of up to five million dollars through participating DBJ micro-finance and approved financial institutions.

The DBJ will be working out the details to start this facility in April 2022.

But Wilson said that's not what the sector needs right now.

“There has been some grants, but the most recent announcement was focused around loans. The companies cannot repay loans at this moment they have lost significantly from COVID in terms of their activities,” argued Wilson.

In the meantime, long-standing entertainment stakeholder Marlon Campbell told the Jamaica Observer that there's more work to be done in formalising the sector in order to secure better financing.

“Concessionary loans might be difficult for members of the industry especially on the event planning side to access due to a lack of formality in the industry. Persons on the production side tend to be more organised and have existing companies so they might be able to access those better, because even with a concessionary loan the financial institutions have to exercise prudence in terms of who they give these loans to and so it would be more of a likelihood for them giving to an institution that is organised and is on the books,” said Campbell.

But he noted that all hope is not lost for party promoters who are seeking a financial lifeline to keep their business afloat.

“As for what can be done for the more informal side of the industry, the possibility of grants should be explored, but even in that avenue, promoters would need to at least show some level of not just needs but being an actual member of the space.”

He's now urging the entertainment sector to organise and formalise in order to capitalise on future opportunities.

“We should as members of the industry take this opportunity to as much as possible formalise our operations so that in the event of anything like this or even without this, we have the basis on which to lobby and to show our contribution to the society, because you can't be asking for funds if we can't really show that we contribute to the economy,” Campbell stated.