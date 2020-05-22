‘We need more prayers, not less’: Donald Trump demands places of worship to reopen ‘right now’

President of the United States, Donald Trump has proclaimed places of worship to be essential, and has demanded that they reopen this weekend.

The president made the announcement at a press conference on Friday.

“Today I am identifying houses of worship- churches, synagogues, and mosques as essential places that provide essential services. Some governors have deemed liquor stores and abortion clinics as essential, but have left out churches and other houses of worship, its not right so I’m correcting this injustice and calling houses of worship essential,” he said.

President Trump indicated that he will override governors who do not comply.

“I call upon governors to allow our churches and places of worship to open right now. They need to do the right thing and allow these very essential places of faith to open right for this weekend. If they don’t do it, I will override them. In America we need more prayers, not less,” he said.