We're watching you!

NEGRIL, Westmoreland — Tourism players in Negril have welcomed Minister Edmund Bartlett's parliamentary announcement of a destination management plan for the resort area but have put the Government on notice that they expect the plan to address long-standing challenges they feel are stunting significant development of the world-famous resort area.

President of the Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association (JHTA) Negril Chapter Ann Chen and President of the Negril Chamber of Commerce Richard Wallace, who is also a hotelier, both said residents were part of the discussions to craft the plan. Now they intend to keep a watchful eye on its implementation.

“It is important that the infrastructure of Negril is brought up to standard in order to make these plans work, and work well,” said Chen.

The chapter would like to see a comprehensive beautification plan, installation of more sidewalks, construction of a proper drainage system, upgrading of the town centre, upgrading of infrastructure used by the police, and the upgrading of the water supply system for Negril. They also want to see the much-talked-about fruit and vegetable market become reality. According to Chen, a fish market is also an important issue for stakeholders of the town known for its clear blue waters and miles of white sand beach. She said they are yet to see a proposed location or the plans for the facility.

“Those plans must come on stream at the same time with these new plans of Mr Bartlett,” she said, referring specifically to the fruit and veggies market and the upgrading of the water supply.

Bartlett on Tuesday told the Parliament that Jamaica has a world-class tourism development planning process which comes in three steps: stakeholder engagement, destination assessment, and destination management planning.

He added that the detailed planning process continues to guide the tourism ministry's efforts to upgrade the 'Capital of Casual' — Negril. With the other two steps being completed, he said the Negril Destination Management Plan will be finalised within this financial year.

“The development of a destination management plan is a best practice within the global tourism industry. Destination management is a process of leading, influencing and coordinating the management of all the aspects of a destination that contribute to a high-quality visitor experience and which ensure Jamaica maintains its position as a destination with a high percentage of repeat visitors,” said Bartlett in his prepared text.

“Madam Speaker, the Negril Destination Management Plan will scope and refine the 13 catalytic projects identified in the recent destination assessment. The investments envisaged in these projects will ensure that Negril keeps pace with or even surpasses similar destinations in the region. While all are important, marquee projects among them include a town centre and beach park, a craft market, a farmer's market, and a fishing village. The connection between all these projects is that they seek to reinvigorate the economic, creative and cultural heart of Negril, to expand opportunities for locals and provide visitors with a unique, authentic, and world-class experience,” the minister added.

Wallace, the Negril chamber president, said stakeholders are in general agreement with the plan and are eager to see work get underway.

“We want action... work to start... Negril has been neglected for 30 years… We are anxious for upgrading and development to begin,” he said.

In December, Wallace blasted the Government over what he said was a lack of infrastructural development and other worrying issues hindering the growth of the resort town.

“It is very disheartening when you hear announcements being made about billion-dollar projects happening in Montego Bay, Falmouth and other [areas] and you wonder, what about Negril? What is happening to Negril,” he questioned then.

In an interview with the Jamaica Observer, Wallace had argued that since Negril contributes about 30 per cent of the revenue earned by the tourism sector, any investment to upgrade the resort town should not be viewed as a liability to the Government and its agencies.

Between January and October 2019, the resort town earned a little over half a billion US dollars, he said, and over that period, Negril was the second largest direct employer of tourism workers in Jamaica at 23.9 per cent or just over 12,000 employees.

“Negril is earning money for the country. So, why not spend some of that money in Negril?” questioned the chamber president.