Weakened Tropical Storm Elsa, drenching parts of Jamaica

Elsa letting it the rain go over jamaica â€” deenoginoŸ‡¯Ÿ‡² (@deaneddie75) pic.twitter.com/7FpWGnoRcsJuly 4, 2021

After pummeling across the Eastern Caribbean, Hurricane Elsa weakened to a tropical storm again and has began dumping heavy rain across Jamaica.

In an early Sunday (July 4) tweet the Met Service said that conditions over Jamaica had began to be affected by the weather system.

â€œWeather conditions over Jamaica are currently being impacted by heavy showers and thunderstorms associated with Tropical Storm Elsa. Rainfall will continue to spread across most parishes this morning as the centre of the tropical storm remains close to the island,â€ said the Met Service in a tweet.

According to the Miami-based National Hurricane Centre, Elsa will continue to move away from the southern portion of Haiti during the next couple of hours, and continue to move near Jamaica and portions of eastern Cuba today, and approach central Cuba tonight.Â

Elsa has maximum sustained winds are near 65 mph (100 km/h) with higher gusts.Â

The NHC said some slight strengthening is possible as Elsa approaches the south-central coast of Cuba.Â

However the system is forecasted to gradually weaken late Sunday and Monday when Elsa moves across Cuba.