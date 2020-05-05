Wealthiest US college faces $1.2-b COVID shortfall

Wealthiest US college faces $1.2-b COVID shortfallTuesday, May 05, 2020
|
Harvard University, the richest US college, is
forecasting a revenue shortfall of nearly $1.2 billion over two academic years,
showing how the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic are crippling
schools.
Harvard faces a drop of $415 million in anticipated revenue for the year ending June 30, and a further $750-million shortfall compared to budgeted expectations for the year beginning July 1, Executive Vice President Katie Lapp said in a statement Tuesday.
Colleges across the country are already dealing with lost revenue, with refunds for room and board, endowment declines and summer program cancellations all contributing. But the bigger issues will hit in the months ahead, when schools will likely have fewer students — with more financial need — showing up for the new academic year. If classes are held online, they’ll also forgo money from empty dorms.
“The university is facing significant financial challenges which will require difficult decisions in the coming months,” Lapp said in the statement. “It is clear that additional cost saving measures will be needed in the coming months including the possibility of furloughs and layoffs of some members of our workforce.”
Harvard also extended by a month until June 28 the guarantee of pay and benefits for staff whose work has been displaced.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy