Photo: WEAR SAFETY GEAR!

Statistical officer in the Road Safety Unit at Ministry of Transport and Mining, Hazrath Daniels (left), speaks to (from second left) Rayden Haye, Jordan Brown, and Madiba Brown on the importance of wearing safety gear while riding a bicycle. Occasion was the Jamaica Driver and Traffic Safety Expo at Ranny Williams Entertainment Centre in St Andrew on Saturday. (Photo: JIS)

