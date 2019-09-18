Weather wins against Manning Cup

The weather was the winner of Tuesday’s round of matches in the ISSA/Digicel Manning Cup schoolboy football competition as rain halted action on the field for a second straight day.

At least three of the 15 matches scheduled for the day were called off because of rain and the threat of lightning.

On Monday, the top-of-the-table Group E clash between Wolmer’s and Jamaica College was called off, after a bolt of lightning affected players on the field.

On Tuesday, the Group G contest between defending champions Kingston College (KC) and Dunoon at Breezy Castle, was called off just after half-time, with KC leading 2-0, likewise the match between St George’s College and Calabar at Red Hills Road, which was stopped at half-time.

In Spanish Town, the top-of-the-table Group C clash between hosts St Catherine and St Andrew Technical High (STATHS) at Owen Palmer Sports Complex in Homestead was also called off 11 minutes into the second half. The score was 0-0. In the day’s known completed match, Ascot and Kingston High drew 1-1.